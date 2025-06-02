Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 10th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21.214
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.187
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.527
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.193
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.315
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.206
|-0.719
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.527 this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Dahmen has hit 66.53% this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Dahmen's average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
