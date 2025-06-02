PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 10th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Dahmen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1067-65-69-70-9

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5476-66-74-75+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3268-66-68-72-1021.214

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.187-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5270.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.193-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.315-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.206-0.719

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.527 this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Dahmen has hit 66.53% this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
    • Dahmen's average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

