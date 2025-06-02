Jeremy Paul betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Paul's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.209
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.274
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.212
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.079
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.355
|-0.749
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.274 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
