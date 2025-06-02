PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Jeremy Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-70-67-72-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-69-70-73-336.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1665-68-70-70-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Jeremy Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.209-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.274-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.212-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.079-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.355-0.749

    Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.274 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

