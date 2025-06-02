PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up the putt on the 17th green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his previous appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Knapp's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-74+1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT659-70-68-72-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-72-68-66-1131.000

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1110.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.182-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.0870.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.366-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.350-0.166

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.182 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 518 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

