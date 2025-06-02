Jake Knapp betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Jake Knapp of the United States lines up the putt on the 17th green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his previous appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Knapp's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31.000
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.111
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.182
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.087
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.366
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.350
|-0.166
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.182 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 518 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
