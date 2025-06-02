Jackson Suber betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Suber's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Suber's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|11.750
Suber's recent performances
- Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.370
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.528
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.236
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.407
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.485
|-0.891
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.528 this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.39%, placing him 107th on TOUR.
- Suber's average Driving Distance is 304.5 yards, ranking 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Suber has a -0.407 mark this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.
- He ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.
- Suber has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 149th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
