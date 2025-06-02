PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Suber's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Suber at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5372-63-71-75+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-72+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6768-73-75-74+22.240
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5266-66-70-73-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-66-70-71-811.750

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.370-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5280.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.236-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.407-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.485-0.891

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.528 this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.39%, placing him 107th on TOUR.
    • Suber's average Driving Distance is 304.5 yards, ranking 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Suber has a -0.407 mark this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.
    • Suber has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 149th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

