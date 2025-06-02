Henrik Norlander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Norlander will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Norlander's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|2023
|T72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 72nd at 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|8.711
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.140
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.893
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.317
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.009
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.445
|-0.054
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.893 (fourth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.02% ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander is sporting a -0.140 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with an average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Norlander has accumulated 300 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of scoring, Norlander ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.71% and 107th in Par Breakers at 21.04%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
