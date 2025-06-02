PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Norlander will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Norlander's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-69+6
    2023T7271-72-76-71+2
    2022MC71-73+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 72nd at 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4071-68-67-70-128.711

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.1400.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8930.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.317-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.009-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.445-0.054

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.893 (fourth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.02% ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander is sporting a -0.140 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with an average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.
    • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Norlander has accumulated 300 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of scoring, Norlander ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.71% and 107th in Par Breakers at 21.04%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

