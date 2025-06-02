Henrik Norlander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.893 (fourth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.02% ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander is sporting a -0.140 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with an average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.

On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.

Norlander has accumulated 300 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 87th on TOUR.