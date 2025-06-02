PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Springer at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Springer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-75-72E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-67-70-70-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-67-69-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged -0.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0970.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.174-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.295-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1380.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.234-0.783

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.174 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 114th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

