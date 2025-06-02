Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Springer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.097
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.174
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.295
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.138
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.234
|-0.783
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.174 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.