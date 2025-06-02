Hayden Springer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.174 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.