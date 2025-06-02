PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)



    Hayden Buckley will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Buckley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70+2
    2022MC70-72+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT767-69-71-65-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-68-67-76-92.987
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4240.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.302-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green178-0.702-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.521-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.1010.110

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.302 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.25% of the time.
    • Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

