Hayden Buckley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances.
Buckley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|2.987
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.424
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.302
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.702
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.521
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.101
|0.110
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.302 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.25% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
