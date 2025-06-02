Harry Higgs betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 12th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Higgs' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T12
|71-66-67-73
|-11
|2022
|MC
|75-80
|+15
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|17.889
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.170
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.437
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.500
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.044
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.724
|-0.038
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.437 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
