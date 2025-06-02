PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 12th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Higgs' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1271-66-67-73-11
    2022MC75-80+15

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2668-65-70-71-1417.889

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.170-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.4370.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.500-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0440.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.724-0.038

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.437 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

