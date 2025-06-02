Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Harry Hall returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 42nd in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Hall's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|2023
|T34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.022
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.049
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.291
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.785
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.005
|1.363
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
