Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.29% of the time.