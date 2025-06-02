PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harry Hall returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 42nd in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hall's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4269-71-71-67-2
    2023T3469-71-74-68-6

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0220.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.049-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.2910.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7851.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0051.363

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

