Harrison Endycott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Veritex Bank Championship 2025 at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Endycott looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Endycott's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-79+11
    2023T1272-68-69-68-11

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Endycott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3368-70-71-69-1013.793
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has averaged -2.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.350-0.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.973-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.966-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.916-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.206-2.177

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has sported a -0.973 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he has been breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Endycott's average Driving Distance this season is 290.3 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

