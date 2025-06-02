Harrison Endycott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Veritex Bank Championship 2025 at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Endycott looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Endycott's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|2023
|T12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Endycott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|13.793
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Endycott has an average of -0.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -2.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.350
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.973
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.966
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.916
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.206
|-2.177
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has sported a -0.973 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he has been breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Endycott's average Driving Distance this season is 290.3 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
