Greyson Sigg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.254 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.70% of the time.