Greyson Sigg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Greyson Sigg returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, scheduled for June 5-8. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, looking to improve on his past performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Sigg's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71+1
    2023T3871-71-69-72-5
    2022MC76-69+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24.200

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.079-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.254-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0540.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.520-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.133-0.386

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.254 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.70% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

