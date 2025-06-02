Greyson Sigg betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Greyson Sigg returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, scheduled for June 5-8. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, looking to improve on his past performances in this event.
Sigg's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2023
|T38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|76-69
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4.200
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.079
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.254
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.054
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.520
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.133
|-0.386
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.254 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.70% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.