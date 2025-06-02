PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent will make his debut at the RBC Canadian Open when he tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Gordon Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Gordon Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he finished at 11-over.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.128

    Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sargent has averaged -0.104 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Sargent has posted an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Sargent has averaged -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Sargent has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

