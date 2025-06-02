Gordon Sargent betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Gordon Sargent will make his debut at the RBC Canadian Open when he tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Gordon Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Gordon Sargent's recent performances
Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.128
Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
