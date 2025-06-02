Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Woodland will look to improve on his tie for 51st place finish from last year's tournament.
Woodland's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.213
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.280
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.397
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.234
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.331
|0.218
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland is sporting a 0.280 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland is delivering a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
