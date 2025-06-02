PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Woodland will look to improve on his tie for 51st place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5170-70-70-69-1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2130.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2800.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.397-0.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2340.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3310.218

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland is sporting a 0.280 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland is delivering a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

