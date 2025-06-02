PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. His last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 42nd place.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4266-70-70-72-2
    2023MC76-77+9

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Erik van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6271-69-77-79+84.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-67-70-65-1477.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-68-68-74-54.900

    Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2510.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1790.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.057-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0450.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3290.915

    Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.179 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.20% of the time.
    • Van Rooyen has accumulated 467 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

