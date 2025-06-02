Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. His last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 42nd place.
Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|76-77
|+9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Erik van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|4.900
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.251
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.179
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.057
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.045
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.329
|0.915
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.251 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.179 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.20% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 467 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
