Eric Cole betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Eric Cole tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. His performance in last year's tournament saw him miss the cut.
Cole's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2023
|T6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.329
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.200
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.139
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.121
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.130
|0.739
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
