Emiliano Grillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 28th in his last appearance in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.
Grillo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T28
|70-70-67-69
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|3.800
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.023
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.183
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.475
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.245
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.024
|1.047
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.183 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.01 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.14 percent of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
