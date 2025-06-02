PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 28th in his last appearance in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2870-70-67-69-4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6569-69-71-72-33.800

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0230.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1831.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.475-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.245-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0241.047

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a 0.183 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.01 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.14 percent of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

