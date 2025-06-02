PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Ghim's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a withdrawal.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Ghim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD72-
    2023T1271-68-69-69-11
    2022T1865-71-68-69-7

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 72.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1168-63-68-72-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-71-69-57.288

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2410.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5160.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.103-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.813-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0470.631

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.516 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

