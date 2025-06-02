Doug Ghim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Ghim's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a withdrawal.
Ghim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|72
|-
|2023
|T12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|2022
|T18
|65-71-68-69
|-7
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 72.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7.288
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.241
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.516
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.103
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.813
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.047
|0.631
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.516 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.