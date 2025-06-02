Davis Riley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Davis Riley competes in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This tournament marks Riley's first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Riley's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|52.500
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.428
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.394
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.237
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.299
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.286
|0.670
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 635 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
