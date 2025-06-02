PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)



    Davis Riley competes in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This tournament marks Riley's first appearance at the event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Riley's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship769-70-69-69-790.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3874-66-73-74-122.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT664-66-72-68-1852.500

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged 0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.4280.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.394-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2370.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2990.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.2860.670

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.428 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 635 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

