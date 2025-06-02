PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the fifth tee on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)



    David Skinns returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 21st in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Skinns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2162-71-73-67-7
    2022T6471-69-73-72+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns' best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.666-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.094-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0130.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.047-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.794-0.252

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.666 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.094 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.13 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.
    • Skinns has accumulated 50 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

