David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.666 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.094 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.13 percent Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.