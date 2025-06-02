David Skinns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
David Skinns of England plays his shot from the fifth tee on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 21st in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Skinns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|2022
|T64
|71-69-73-72
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns' best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.666
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.094
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.013
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.047
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.794
|-0.252
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.666 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.094 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.13 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.
- Skinns has accumulated 50 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
