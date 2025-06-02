Danny Willett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Danny Willett of England chips on the second hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he last competed in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Danny Willett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T28
|71-68-72-65
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Danny Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
Danny Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Danny Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.050
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.985
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.448
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.528
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.058
|-0.307
Danny Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.448 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.528 places him 11th on TOUR.
- Willett has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%, ranking eighth on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance is 292.1 yards, placing him 158th on TOUR.
- Willett has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
