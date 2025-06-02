PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England chips on the second hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he last competed in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Willett at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Danny Willett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2871-68-72-65-4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Danny Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-72-71-71+18.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-66-72-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT970-75-70-71-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-72+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4270-72-68-68-10--

    Danny Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Danny Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.050-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.985-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4480.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5280.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.058-0.307

    Danny Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.448 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.528 places him 11th on TOUR.
    • Willett has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%, ranking eighth on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance is 292.1 yards, placing him 158th on TOUR.
    • Willett has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

