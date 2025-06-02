PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Walker's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT673-70-66-70-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-67-73-74-82.427

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 9-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.047-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3230.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2330.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0120.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.5910.349

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.323 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

