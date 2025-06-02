Danny Walker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.323 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.