Danny Walker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Danny Walker will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Walker's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2.427
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 9-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 0.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.047
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.323
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.233
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.012
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.591
|0.349
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.323 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.