Chris Gotterup betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.