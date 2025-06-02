Chris Gotterup betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gotterup's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|26.665
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.300
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.102
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.024
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.080
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.094
|0.971
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Gotterup ranks ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.04% and has accumulated 273 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 93rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.