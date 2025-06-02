PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1663-70-70-70-1526.665

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3000.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.102-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0240.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.0800.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0940.971

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.102 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
    • Gotterup ranks ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.04% and has accumulated 273 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 93rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

