2H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Hoffman will look to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hoffman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+5
    2022T3568-68-71-70-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.094-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.258-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.029-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.720-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.338-0.751

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman is sporting a 0.258 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Hoffman has accumulated 228 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

