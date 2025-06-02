Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Hoffman will look to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament.
Hoffman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|T35
|68-68-71-70
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.094
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.258
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.029
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.720
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.338
|-0.751
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman is sporting a 0.258 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Hoffman has accumulated 228 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
