Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman is sporting a 0.258 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.64% of the time.