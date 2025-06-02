Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He finished tied for 10th in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 9-under par.
Phillips' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.145
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.023
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.043
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.167
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.292
|0.206
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.023 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
