1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He finished tied for 10th in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Phillips' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1069-70-68-64-9

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1872-69-73-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-67-69-67-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4273-69-70-72E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-76-77+67.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.145-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.0230.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0430.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.167-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.2920.206

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.023 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

