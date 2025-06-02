PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which runs from June 5-8, 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Kim missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-69+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-69-72-66-1526.665

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.489-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.357-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.103-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.049-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.078-1.053

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.357 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

