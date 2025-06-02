Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which runs from June 5-8, 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Kim missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|26.665
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.489
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.357
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.103
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.049
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.078
|-1.053
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.357 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
