Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Chad Ramey returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 24th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Ramey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|17.889
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.151
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.090
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.215
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.097
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.359
|-0.328
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a -0.090 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
