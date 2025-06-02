PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chad Ramey returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 24th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2468-70-66-70-6
    2023MC77-70+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-65-73-1417.889

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1510.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.090-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.215-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.097-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.359-0.328

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a -0.090 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

