Carson Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.28% of the time.