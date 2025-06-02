PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Carson Young returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 14th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1468-69-67-68-8
    2023T4371-69-71-73-4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3290.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0550.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.293-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0560.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0370.565

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

