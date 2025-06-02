Carson Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Carson Young returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 14th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|2023
|T43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.329
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.055
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.293
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.056
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.037
|0.565
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.055 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 131 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
