Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The Colombian golfer looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious tournament.
Villegas' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2023
|MC
|75-69
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Villegas has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for 54th with a score of 3-over.
- Villegas has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.743
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.037
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.062
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.161
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.484
|-0.815
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.743 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.037 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
