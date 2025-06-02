PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The Colombian golfer looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Villegas' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-70+5
    2023MC75-69E
    2022MC72-71+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Villegas has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-71-74+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6770-66-76-71-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5670-71-75-77+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7073-71-73-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5466-76-75-74+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for 54th with a score of 3-over.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.743-1.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0370.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.062-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1610.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.484-0.815

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.743 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.037 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW