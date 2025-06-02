Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.743 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.037 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.56% of the time.