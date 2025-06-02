Cam Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Cameron Young of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to the RBC Canadian Open, looking to improve on his past performances. The tournament will take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario.
Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2023
|T57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Young has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.180
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.567
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.038
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.363
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.063
|0.380
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.567 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 521 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
