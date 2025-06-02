Cam Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.567 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.