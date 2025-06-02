PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to the RBC Canadian Open, looking to improve on his past performances. The tournament will take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario.

    Latest odds for Young at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Young's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72+1
    2023T5771-72-74-70-1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1800.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.567-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0380.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3630.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0630.380

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.567 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young is delivering a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 521 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

