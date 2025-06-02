PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks An's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for An at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is An's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • An has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.291-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.423-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1360.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.446-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.442-1.035

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.423 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 407 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

