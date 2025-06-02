Byeong Hun An betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks An's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is An's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.291
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.423
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.136
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.446
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.442
|-1.035
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.423 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- An has accumulated 407 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
