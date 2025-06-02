Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has sported a -0.466 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.24% of the time.