Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. His recent performances at this event have been challenging, but he'll look to improve in the 2025 edition.
Garnett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2023
|T68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 68th at 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|3.500
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.021
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.466
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.293
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.330
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.178
|0.269
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has sported a -0.466 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
- Garnett ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.77% and has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
