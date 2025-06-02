PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. His recent performances at this event have been challenging, but he'll look to improve in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Garnett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+6
    2023T6868-75-71-75+1
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 68th at 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4070-67-68-71-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-67-69-69-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6770-69-71-73-13.500

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0210.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.466-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.2930.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3300.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1780.269

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.021 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has sported a -0.466 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
    • Garnett ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.77% and has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

