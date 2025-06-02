Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Snedeker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|2023
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|2022
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at even par.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|20.688
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.363
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.494
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.012
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.826
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.018
|-0.460
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.826, and his 27.72 Putts Per Round average ranks fifth.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 ranks 155th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 284.1 yards ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.494 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Snedeker ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.59% and 120th in Par Breakers at 20.68%.
- He has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 96th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
