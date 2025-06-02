PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Snedeker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-68+3
    2023MC79-76+11
    2022T4868-70-72-70E

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at even par.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3272-72-68-77+120.688

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.363-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.494-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green930.012-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8260.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.018-0.460

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.826, and his 27.72 Putts Per Round average ranks fifth.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 ranks 155th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 284.1 yards ranks 175th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker sports a -0.494 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Snedeker ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.59% and 120th in Par Breakers at 20.68%.
    • He has accumulated 260 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 96th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

