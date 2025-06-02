Braden Thornberry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.996 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry is sporting a -0.878 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thornberry is delivering a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.