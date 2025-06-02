PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut in his last appearance in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Thornberry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.996-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.878-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1480.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3690.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.357-0.325

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.996 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry is sporting a -0.878 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry is delivering a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Thornberry has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 183rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

