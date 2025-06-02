Braden Thornberry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut in his last appearance in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Thornberry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.996
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.878
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.148
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.369
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.357
|-0.325
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.996 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry is sporting a -0.878 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry is delivering a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Thornberry has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
