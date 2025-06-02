Ben Silverman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 35th in his most recent appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Silverman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.146
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.421
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.153
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.025
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.439
|0.011
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.421 ranks 154th on TOUR this season. He ranks 150th with a 62.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman sports a 0.153 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Silverman's average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
