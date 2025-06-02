PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 35th in his most recent appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Silverman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3568-71-70-68-3
    2023MC71-73E

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.146-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.4210.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1530.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0250.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.4390.011

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.421 ranks 154th on TOUR this season. He ranks 150th with a 62.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman sports a 0.153 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Silverman's average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW