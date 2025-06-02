Ben Kohles betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Kohles looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2022.
Kohles' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12.133
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles' best finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.053
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.042
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.140
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.032
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.161
|0.017
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles ranks 23rd on TOUR with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Kohles averages 291.5 yards off the tee, ranking 161st on TOUR.
- Kohles has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, placing him 157th in the standings.
- On the greens, Kohles averages 28.98 Putts Per Round, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
- Kohles ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys or worse on 14.29% of his holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
