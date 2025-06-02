PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Kohles looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Kohles' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-68-71-67-1312.133

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles' best finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.053-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0420.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.140-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0320.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1610.017

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles ranks 23rd on TOUR with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Kohles averages 291.5 yards off the tee, ranking 161st on TOUR.
    • Kohles has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, placing him 157th in the standings.
    • On the greens, Kohles averages 28.98 Putts Per Round, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
    • Kohles ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys or worse on 14.29% of his holes played.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

