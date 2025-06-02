Beau Hossler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 14th in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic event.
Hossler's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|13.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21.214
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.452
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.390
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.523
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.141
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.178
|-0.258
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.390 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 59.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 108th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
