3H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 14th in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic event.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hossler's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1470-70-66-66-8

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-67-70-70-1021.214

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.452-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.390-0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5230.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.141-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.178-0.258

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.390 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 59.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 108th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

