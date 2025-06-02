Beau Hossler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.390 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 59.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.