3H AGO

Barend Botha betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Barend Botha of South Africa plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Barend Botha will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the RBC Canadian Open. This marks Botha's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Botha at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Botha's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Barend Botha's recent performances

    • No recent performance data available for Barend Botha.

    Barend Botha's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Barend Botha's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings available for Barend Botha.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Botha as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

