Antoine Rozner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Antoine Rozner of France lines up a putt under his umbrella on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|4.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|8.750
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.037
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.549
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.452
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.353
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.219
|0.539
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.549 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.95% ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Rozner has posted an average of 0.037, ranking 97th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 47th.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49.
- Rozner breaks par 21.23% of the time, ranking 102nd on TOUR, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.24% ranks 106th.
- He has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 147th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.