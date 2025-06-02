PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Putnam's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1170-67-66-68-1358.714
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-69-69-71-77.750

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.577-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3870.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3550.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2400.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4050.357

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.00% ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
    • Putnam ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.85% and 143rd in Par Breakers at 20.00% this season.
    • He has accumulated 222 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

