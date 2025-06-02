Andrew Putnam betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Putnam's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|7.750
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.577
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.387
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.355
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.240
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.405
|0.357
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.387 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.00% ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
- Putnam ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.85% and 143rd in Par Breakers at 20.00% this season.
- He has accumulated 222 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
