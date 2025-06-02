Alex Smalley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T25 in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Smalley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|2022
|T21
|67-67-67-73
|-6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-70-76-76
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|82.500
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.470
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.197
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.404
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.260
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.330
|1.132
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.197 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
