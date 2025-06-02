PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Noren at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Noren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1065-66-71-65-1365.400
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-74-75-73+480.000

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1080.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2020.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3100.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.256-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3640.275

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 292.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.202 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

