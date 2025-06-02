Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Noren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65.400
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.108
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.202
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.310
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.256
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.364
|0.275
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 292.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.202 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Noren has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
