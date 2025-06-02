Alejandro Tosti betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Tosti's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Tosti's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.330
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.121
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.284
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.650
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.157
|-0.670
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.121 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
