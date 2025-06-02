PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Tosti's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Tosti's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3300.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.121-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2840.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.650-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.157-0.670

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.121 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

