Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Svensson will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|T21
|72-68-67-67
|-6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.032
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.019
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.226
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.430
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.217
|-0.060
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks 89th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.019.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.90% ranks 49th on TOUR.
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.226 places him 37th on TOUR.
- He ranks 154th in Driving Distance with an average of 293.5 yards.
- Svensson has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 161st in that category.
- His Putts Per Round average of 29.36 ranks 160th on TOUR.
- Svensson's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% ranks 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
