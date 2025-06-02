PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Svensson will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5172-68-69-70-1
    2023MC73-73+2
    2022T2172-68-67-67-6

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-70-70-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0320.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0190.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2260.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.430-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.217-0.060

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson ranks 89th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.019.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.90% ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.226 places him 37th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 154th in Driving Distance with an average of 293.5 yards.
    • Svensson has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 161st in that category.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 29.36 ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • Svensson's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% ranks 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

