2H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Schenk's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-69-70-69-115.600

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.117-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0670.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.111-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.117-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.178-0.260

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

