Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Schenk's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|5.600
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.117
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.067
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.111
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.117
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.178
|-0.260
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
