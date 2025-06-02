Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Hadwin looks to improve on his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2023
|T12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|2022
|T35
|69-70-69-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|15.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -1.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.264
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.505
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.071
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.701
|-1.268
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin is sporting a -0.505 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin is delivering a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
