2H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Hadwin looks to improve on his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70+2
    2023T1271-68-70-68-11
    2022T3569-70-69-69-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5176-73-72-78+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-69-76-73+515.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -1.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.264-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.505-0.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.139-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.0710.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.701-1.268

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin is sporting a -0.505 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin is delivering a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

