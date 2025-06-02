Aaron Wise betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. His last appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2023.
Wise's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Wise has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.300
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.638
|-0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.353
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.605
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.190
|-1.890
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.300 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has a -0.638 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.