1H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. His last appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wise at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Wise's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-74+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Wise has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -1.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.300-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.638-0.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.3530.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.605-0.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.190-1.890

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.300 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has a -0.638 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -1.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

