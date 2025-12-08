John Pak betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
John Pak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
John Pak finished tied for 113th at 9-over the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Pak's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T113
|74-71-69-75
|+9
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Pak's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 113th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|66-67-64-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|73-68-72-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|71-65-69-64
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Pak has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.284
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.213
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.015
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.553
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.638
|-0.068
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.284 (150th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 290.4 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Pak sported a 0.213 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 67.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak delivered a -0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Pak has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 170th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
