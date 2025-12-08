Yuta Sugiura betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Yuta Sugiura of Japan watches his shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Yuta Sugiura will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to take place at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Sugiura's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sugiura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-81
|+20
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
Sugiura's recent performances
- Sugiura has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Sugiura has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has averaged -0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.811
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.919
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.242
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.752
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.724
|-0.919
Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings
- Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.811 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sugiura sported a -0.919 mark. He posted a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sugiura delivered a -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 8.33% of the time with a 29.17% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.