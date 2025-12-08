Yongjun Bae betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Yongjun Bae of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 7th hole on day three of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 25, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Yongjun Bae has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of earning status in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Bae's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Bae's recent performances
- Bae has no recorded finishes in recent tournament appearances.
- He has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bae has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bae has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bae's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.518
Bae's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on recent tournament data, Bae posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 in his past five starts, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.240 shows room for improvement in his iron play and approach shots.
- Around the greens, Bae's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average demonstrates relatively solid short game performance compared to his other areas.
- On the putting surfaces, his -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark suggests challenges with the flat stick that will need addressing.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
