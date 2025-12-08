Turk Pettit betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for 63rd with a score of 4-under.

Pettit has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Pettit has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.