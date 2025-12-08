Turk Pettit betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Turk Pettit of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on May 08, 2022 in Potomac, Maryland. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Turk Pettit has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he heads to Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from Dec. 11-14.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Pettit's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Pettit's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T63
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|4
Pettit's recent performances
- He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for 63rd with a score of 4-under.
- Pettit has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pettit has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pettit has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pettit's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.625
Pettit's advanced stats and rankings
- Pettit posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 in his past five tournaments, indicating slightly below-average performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pettit posted a -0.593 mark in his past five tournaments, showing room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the green, Pettit delivered a positive 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid short game skills.
- On the greens, Pettit posted a strong 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a strength in his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pettit as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
